Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for New Gold Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (TSE:NGD)

New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD – Free Report) (ARCA:NGD) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2025 earnings estimates for New Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 31st. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.41. National Bank Financial currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for New Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.22 per share.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. National Bankshares lifted their target price on New Gold from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Securities raised New Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of New Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of New Gold from C$1.90 to C$2.30 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of New Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$2.10 to C$3.00 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.61.

New Gold Stock Performance

Shares of New Gold stock opened at C$2.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.93, a P/E/G ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.60. New Gold has a twelve month low of C$1.17 and a twelve month high of C$3.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$2.90 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.32.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, develops and operates of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interest in the Rainy River mine located in Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and New Afton project situated in South-Central British Columbia.

See Also

