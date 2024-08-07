Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for The Lion Electric Company’s Q1 2025 Earnings (TSE:LEV)

The Lion Electric Company (TSE:LEV – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Lion Electric in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley analyst R. Pfingst forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lion Electric’s current full-year earnings is ($0.48) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Lion Electric’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on LEV. Desjardins reduced their target price on Lion Electric from C$1.50 to C$1.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Lion Electric from C$1.00 to C$0.80 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. National Bank Financial downgraded Lion Electric from a “sec perform spec market wgt” rating to an “underperform spec market wgt” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Roth Capital downgraded Lion Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Lion Electric from C$1.15 to C$0.65 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$0.82.

Lion Electric stock opened at C$0.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.69. The company has a market capitalization of C$192.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 2.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$1.30 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.65. Lion Electric has a 12 month low of C$0.79 and a 12 month high of C$3.15.

Lion Electric (TSE:LEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C$0.08. Lion Electric had a negative return on equity of 28.75% and a negative net margin of 43.21%. The business had revenue of C$74.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$97.28 million.

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. The company's products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. It distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

