Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.
Escalade Price Performance
NASDAQ:ESCA opened at $13.00 on Friday. Escalade has a 52-week low of $12.34 and a 52-week high of $22.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.70 and a 200 day moving average of $14.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 4.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.24.
Escalade Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 7th. Escalade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.93%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Escalade
About Escalade
Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, imports, and sells sporting goods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company provides various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products.
