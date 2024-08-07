ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) Issues Earnings Results

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX – Get Free Report) (TSE:EPI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.10, Zacks reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:EPIX traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.55. The company had a trading volume of 21,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,078. ESSA Pharma has a one year low of $2.58 and a one year high of $11.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.05. The company has a market capitalization of $201.85 million, a PE ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 1.82.

Separately, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of ESSA Pharma in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses the development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of prostate cancer. The company's lead candidate EPI-7386, an androgen receptor based resistance mechanisms that develop in patients with castration-resistant prostate cancer and metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

