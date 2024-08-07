Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $434.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.76 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 29.52%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS.

Essential Utilities Trading Down 2.7 %

WTRG opened at $39.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Essential Utilities has a 12 month low of $32.07 and a 12 month high of $41.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.15.

Essential Utilities Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.3255 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. This is a positive change from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on WTRG. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Essential Utilities from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essential Utilities presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $87,661.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 53,391 shares in the company, valued at $1,998,425.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

