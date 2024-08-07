Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD) to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.60 Per Share, Telsey Advisory Group Forecasts

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Free Report) – Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group raised their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Ethan Allen Interiors in a research report issued on Thursday, August 1st. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez now expects that the company will earn $0.60 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.59. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ethan Allen Interiors’ current full-year earnings is $2.35 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Ethan Allen Interiors’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.42 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Get Ethan Allen Interiors alerts:

Ethan Allen Interiors Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:ETD opened at $30.47 on Monday. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 12-month low of $25.33 and a 12-month high of $35.92. The firm has a market cap of $774.30 million, a PE ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.30.

Institutional Trading of Ethan Allen Interiors

Ethan Allen Interiors ( NYSE:ETD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.13. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $168.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.65 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Ethan Allen Interiors’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ETD. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors during the 2nd quarter worth $441,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 113,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 39,702 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 544,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,187,000 after purchasing an additional 77,565 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $350,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $886,000. 83.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Ethan Allen Interiors

In related news, CEO M Farooq Kathwari sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $310,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,715,193 shares in the company, valued at $53,256,742.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ethan Allen Interiors Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.73%.

About Ethan Allen Interiors

(Get Free Report)

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery comprising fabric-covered items, such as sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.