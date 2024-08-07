Ethena USDe Tops One Day Trading Volume of $75.51 Million (USDE)

Ethena USDe (USDE) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 6th. One Ethena USDe token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Ethena USDe has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. Ethena USDe has a total market cap of $3.17 billion and approximately $75.51 million worth of Ethena USDe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Ethena USDe

Ethena USDe’s total supply is 3,171,298,540 tokens. Ethena USDe’s official Twitter account is @ethena_labs. Ethena USDe’s official website is www.ethena.fi.

Ethena USDe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethena USDe (USDe) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ethena USDe has a current supply of 3,171,298,540.1422977. The last known price of Ethena USDe is 0.99928927 USD and is up 0.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 62 active market(s) with $324,125,370.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ethena.fi/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethena USDe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethena USDe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethena USDe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

