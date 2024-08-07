EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Shares of EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $10.58, but opened at $10.05. EverCommerce shares last traded at $9.87, with a volume of 35,463 shares traded.

The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). EverCommerce had a negative net margin of 6.02% and a negative return on equity of 4.92%. The firm had revenue of $177.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.88 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Get EverCommerce alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

EVCM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on EverCommerce from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on EverCommerce from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on EverCommerce from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EverCommerce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.36.

Insider Activity at EverCommerce

In other EverCommerce news, President Matthew David Feierstein sold 4,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total transaction of $46,553.12. Following the sale, the president now owns 2,305,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,425,017.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other EverCommerce news, President Matthew David Feierstein sold 4,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total transaction of $46,553.12. Following the sale, the president now owns 2,305,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,425,017.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 5,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $54,710.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,271,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,082,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,299 shares of company stock worth $738,573. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVCM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in EverCommerce by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,664,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,684,000 after acquiring an additional 30,481 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in EverCommerce by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 203,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 61,236 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in EverCommerce by 6.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 164,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after buying an additional 9,595 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in EverCommerce by 57.1% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, RIA Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in EverCommerce during the first quarter valued at about $242,000. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

EverCommerce Trading Down 2.5 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -48.48 and a beta of 1.10.

EverCommerce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer experience solution, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EverCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.