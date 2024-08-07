Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Sold by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Exelon by 112.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 31,527,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,483,000 after purchasing an additional 16,686,526 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Exelon by 16.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,310,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,956,525,000 after purchasing an additional 14,749,899 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $382,015,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Exelon in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,859,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Exelon by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 93,146,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,343,945,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon Price Performance

Exelon stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,959,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,845,944. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.35 and a fifty-two week high of $42.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.52.

Exelon Announces Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EXC shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Exelon from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.27.

View Our Latest Research Report on Exelon

Exelon Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.