Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.46 EPS

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The credit services provider reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.09 by ($0.46), Yahoo Finance reports. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 13.79%. The company had revenue of $406.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.86 earnings per share.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:AGM traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $177.63. 22,760 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,675. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $187.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a twelve month low of $140.44 and a twelve month high of $217.60. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.03.

Get Federal Agricultural Mortgage alerts:

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a report on Tuesday.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AGM

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage

(Get Free Report)

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy. The company's Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.