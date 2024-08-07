Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The basic materials company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $451.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.55 million. Ferroglobe had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 3.92%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS.

Ferroglobe Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of GSM traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,586,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,401,796. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Ferroglobe has a 52 week low of $4.26 and a 52 week high of $6.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.27. The stock has a market cap of $862.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.87.

Ferroglobe Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a $0.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Ferroglobe’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Ferroglobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Ferroglobe Company Profile

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

