Fetch.ai Price Down 30.4% Over Last Week (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. One Fetch.ai coin can now be bought for about $0.82 or 0.00001490 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Fetch.ai has traded down 30.4% against the U.S. dollar. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $862.12 million and $131.58 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.94 or 0.00036350 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00006450 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00012979 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00008683 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004164 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

FET uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 2,630,547,141 coins and its circulating supply is 1,054,456,327 coins. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch.ai. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “The Artificial Superintelligence Alliance (FET) is a collaboration between SingularityNET, Fetch.AI, and Ocean Protocol, aiming to create a leading open-source AI foundation. This initiative focuses on developing decentralized Artificial Superintelligence (ASI) while ensuring broad community control and diverse input. Initially, the alliance will merge AGIX and OCEAN tokens into FET on the Ethereum blockchain. This is the first phase, setting the stage for the comprehensive integration of decentralized AI technologies. In the second phase, FET tokens will transition to ASI tokens, supporting multiple blockchain environments to facilitate broader adoption and functionality. Founders include Ben Goertzel, Humayun Sheikh, and Trent McConaghy, emphasizing a unified approach to AI development across various platforms.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

