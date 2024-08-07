Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Fidelis Insurance in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set an “inline” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $22.50 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Fidelis Insurance from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a research report on Monday, April 15th.

Shares of NYSE FIHL opened at $16.38 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.58 and its 200 day moving average is $16.75. Fidelis Insurance has a 52 week low of $11.55 and a 52 week high of $20.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.98 and a beta of -0.10.

Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $520.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.88 million. Fidelis Insurance had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 17.97%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fidelis Insurance will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new position in Fidelis Insurance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelis Insurance in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelis Insurance by 297.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,523 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Fidelis Insurance by 144.4% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Fidelis Insurance by 2,976.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 8,393 shares in the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Specialty, Reinsurance, and Bespoke segments. The Specialty segment offers aviation and aerospace, energy, marine, property direct and facultative, and other specialty risk solutions.

