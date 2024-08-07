Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) Shares Purchased by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 192.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,328 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,482 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 3,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 15,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 32,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 20,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 160.0% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FHLC traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.65. The stock had a trading volume of 93,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,231. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.59. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 1-year low of $57.32 and a 1-year high of $71.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.20.

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

