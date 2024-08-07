Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Price Target Raised to $80.00 at UBS Group

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at UBS Group from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 3.44% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.21.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $77.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 597,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,119,312. Fidelity National Information Services has a one year low of $46.91 and a one year high of $78.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $43.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.06.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 54.14% and a positive return on equity of 13.91%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 719 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $76.81 per share, with a total value of $55,226.39. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,510.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity National Information Services

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter worth $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

