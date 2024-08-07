Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.030-5.110 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.960. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.1 billion-$10.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.1 billion. Fidelity National Information Services also updated its FY24 guidance to $5.03-5.11 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on FIS shares. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 22nd. BNP Paribas lowered Fidelity National Information Services from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $79.53.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of FIS opened at $77.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Fidelity National Information Services has a 1-year low of $46.91 and a 1-year high of $78.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.62.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 54.14% and a positive return on equity of 13.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. Analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.08%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 719 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $76.81 per share, for a total transaction of $55,226.39. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,510.51. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Get Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.