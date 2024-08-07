Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Updates Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.270-1.310 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.6 billion-$2.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.6 billion. Fidelity National Information Services also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.030-5.110 EPS.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

NYSE:FIS opened at $76.54 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $42.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.06. Fidelity National Information Services has a twelve month low of $46.91 and a twelve month high of $78.73.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.13. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 54.14% and a positive return on equity of 13.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.08%.

FIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $79.53.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Information Services

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 719 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $76.81 per share, for a total transaction of $55,226.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,510.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

