Filecoin (FIL) Price Hits $3.39

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 7th. In the last week, Filecoin has traded 20.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Filecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.39 or 0.00006136 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Filecoin has a total market capitalization of $1.96 billion and approximately $114.00 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Filecoin Coin Profile

Filecoin was first traded on October 14th, 2020. Filecoin’s total supply is 1,960,066,853 coins and its circulating supply is 576,862,667 coins. Filecoin’s official website is filecoin.io. Filecoin’s official message board is filecoin.io/blog. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Filecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FileCoin (FIL) is a decentralized storage network that allows users to store and retrieve data from storage providers around the world, incentivized by the native FIL cryptocurrency. The protocol is designed to make file storage and retrieval more secure, reliable, and cost-effective than traditional centralized storage systems, using Proof of Replication (PoRep) and Proof of Spacetime (PoSt) cryptographic proofs. Filecoin was created by Protocol Labs, founded in 2014, who are also the creators of IPFS and libp2p. Filecoin provides a secure, decentralized, and cost-effective alternative to traditional centralized storage systems.”

