First Bank & Trust Invests $127,000 in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL)

First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Free Report) (TSE:SOY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 23,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STKL. Boston Partners bought a new stake in SunOpta in the fourth quarter worth approximately $752,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SunOpta by 1,291.2% in the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,393,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,094,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221,718 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of SunOpta by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,971,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,543,000 after acquiring an additional 857,603 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its position in shares of SunOpta by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 28,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 7,246 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in SunOpta during the fourth quarter worth $1,375,000. Institutional investors own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:STKL traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.19. 409,204 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 778,363. SunOpta Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.79 and a 1-year high of $7.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $619.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.85.

SunOpta ( NASDAQ:STKL Get Free Report ) (TSE:SOY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 24.00% and a positive return on equity of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $182.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. SunOpta’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides plant-based beverages utilizing oat, almond, soy, coconut, rice, hemp, and other bases under the Dream and West Life brands; oat-based creamers under the SOWN brand; ready-to-drink protein shakes; and nut, grain, seed, and legume based beverages; packaged teas and concentrates; and meat and vegetable broths and stocks.

