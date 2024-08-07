First Hawaiian Bank Has $220,000 Stock Holdings in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its position in shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) by 21.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,360 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 3,325 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Tripadvisor were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Tripadvisor by 2,053.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,153 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,053 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Tripadvisor by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,497 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Tripadvisor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in Tripadvisor by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Tripadvisor by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,047 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares during the period. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tripadvisor Stock Performance

TRIP stock opened at $16.32 on Wednesday. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.15 and a 12-month high of $28.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.79 and a 200-day moving average of $22.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 108.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tripadvisor ( NASDAQ:TRIP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The travel company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. Tripadvisor had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 1.32%. The business had revenue of $395.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.93 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tripadvisor, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Tripadvisor from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Friday, May 24th. DA Davidson lowered Tripadvisor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Tripadvisor from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Tripadvisor from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tripadvisor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.43.

Tripadvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

