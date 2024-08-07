First Hawaiian Bank Lowers Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 113,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,756,000 after acquiring an additional 4,656 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 6,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Tobam boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2,162.1% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 1,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Argus raised shares of Illinois Tool Works to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $268.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.75.

Insider Activity at Illinois Tool Works

In related news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. purchased 775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $238.82 per share, with a total value of $185,085.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 121,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,018,062.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Shares of ITW stock opened at $238.37 on Wednesday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $217.50 and a one year high of $271.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $240.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 99.74%. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.23%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.