First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) Shares Purchased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,677 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned approximately 0.08% of First Trust Senior Loan ETF worth $1,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FTSL. Global Assets Advisory LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 4,518.0% in the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 476,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,001,000 after buying an additional 465,806 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 3,740.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 452,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,851,000 after purchasing an additional 440,800 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 424.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 323,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,928,000 after purchasing an additional 261,397 shares in the last quarter. Hikari Tsushin Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,550,000. Finally, One Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 1,095,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,462,000 after buying an additional 113,857 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Senior Loan ETF alerts:

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ FTSL traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.72. The company had a trading volume of 402,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,764. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $45.01 and a 52-week high of $46.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.08.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.