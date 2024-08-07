Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Shares Purchased by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) by 530.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,783 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,281 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Five9 were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Five9 by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 78,909 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,209,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Five9 in the fourth quarter valued at $1,684,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Five9 during the 4th quarter worth about $292,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 78,346 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,165,000 after buying an additional 10,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 295,566 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,580,000 after buying an additional 26,533 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Five9 from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Five9 from $86.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Five9 from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Five9 from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.20.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 6,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $319,145.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,374,285.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 6,893 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $319,145.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,374,285.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 7,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $356,417.40. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 127,635 shares in the company, valued at $5,909,500.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,385 shares of company stock valued at $2,418,755. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Five9 Trading Up 2.5 %

Five9 stock traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.16. 629,748 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,286,976. The company has a current ratio of 7.02, a quick ratio of 7.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.20 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.07. Five9, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.07 and a fifty-two week high of $92.40.

Five9 Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

