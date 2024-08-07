Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.45 Per Share, Telsey Advisory Group Forecasts (NYSE:FND)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) – Telsey Advisory Group lowered their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Floor & Decor in a report issued on Friday, August 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.52. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Floor & Decor’s current full-year earnings is $1.81 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Floor & Decor’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.28 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.15.

Floor & Decor Stock Performance

Floor & Decor stock opened at $97.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Floor & Decor has a twelve month low of $76.30 and a twelve month high of $135.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.48. The company has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 47.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.74.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 4.78%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FND. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter valued at $4,161,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 919,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,564,000 after acquiring an additional 265,622 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the first quarter worth about $4,238,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter worth about $5,614,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 726,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,099,000 after purchasing an additional 79,210 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Floor & Decor

In other Floor & Decor news, Director Peter Starrett sold 1,569 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.61, for a total transaction of $192,375.09. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,543,998.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Peter Starrett sold 1,569 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.61, for a total value of $192,375.09. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,543,998.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 1,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.11, for a total value of $124,341.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,589,473.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,778 shares of company stock valued at $4,591,591 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

