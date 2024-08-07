Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Shares Purchased by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report) by 139.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,908 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,304 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Flywire worth $1,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Flywire by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Flywire by 3.7% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Flywire by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Flywire by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC raised its position in Flywire by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 14,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FLYW traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.47. 2,902,248 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,535,071. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.37. Flywire Co. has a 1-year low of $15.19 and a 1-year high of $35.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -167.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.98.

Flywire ( NASDAQ:FLYW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Flywire had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. The firm had revenue of $103.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Flywire Co. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLYW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Flywire from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Flywire in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Flywire from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Flywire in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Flywire from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Flywire has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.14.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options, as well as provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

