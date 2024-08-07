Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $34.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 34.77% from the company’s current price.

FLYW has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Flywire from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Flywire from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Flywire from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Flywire in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Flywire from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Flywire has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Get Flywire alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on FLYW

Flywire Stock Performance

FLYW traded up $0.78 on Wednesday, hitting $18.55. 2,224,104 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,530,854. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.37. Flywire has a 12 month low of $15.19 and a 12 month high of $35.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -170.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.98.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Flywire had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. The company had revenue of $103.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Flywire’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Flywire will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Flywire

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Flywire by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,861,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,486,000 after acquiring an additional 100,704 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Flywire by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,212,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,314,000 after acquiring an additional 419,549 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in shares of Flywire by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 4,837,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,018,000 after acquiring an additional 450,760 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Flywire by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 4,203,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,306,000 after acquiring an additional 131,996 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Flywire by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,713,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,819,000 after acquiring an additional 485,654 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

About Flywire

(Get Free Report)

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options, as well as provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Flywire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flywire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.