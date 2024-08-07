Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Bought by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 413.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,597 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,443 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 1,084.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,696,966 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $32,876,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469,344 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,277,386 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,761,000 after purchasing an additional 60,798 shares during the period. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $176,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 723,204 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $8,816,000 after buying an additional 9,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinion Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth $175,000. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.75.

Insider Transactions at Ford Motor

In related news, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $982,119.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 168,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,038,386.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of F traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.78. 111,714,188 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,203,031. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.62. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $9.49 and a 52-week high of $14.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.38.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $47.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.79 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.86%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

