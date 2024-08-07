FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Shares Acquired by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) by 90.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,341 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $2,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FORM. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of FormFactor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of FormFactor by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in FormFactor during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in FormFactor by 3,951.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FORM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on FormFactor from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of FormFactor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of FormFactor from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FormFactor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.63.

Insider Transactions at FormFactor

In related news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.93, for a total transaction of $203,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 523,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,645,913.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other FormFactor news, Director Rebeca Obregon-Jimenez sold 4,833 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total value of $278,332.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,338.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.93, for a total value of $203,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,645,913.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,123 shares of company stock valued at $1,018,182 over the last three months. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FormFactor Price Performance

Shares of FormFactor stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.92. 790,943 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 570,661. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. FormFactor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.50 and a fifty-two week high of $63.63.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

