Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Bought by Versant Capital Management Inc

Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 627 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winthrop Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 377 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, American National Bank grew its stake in Fortinet by 443.6% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 598 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortinet Stock Performance

FTNT traded up $12.69 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.50. The company had a trading volume of 6,957,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,776,016. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.62. The company has a market cap of $52.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.93, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.98. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.12 and a 12-month high of $73.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 2,235.48% and a net margin of 22.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Fortinet’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

FTNT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Fortinet from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.04.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 18,701 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.68, for a total transaction of $1,116,075.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,287.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 24,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total value of $1,442,709.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,742,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,901,640,012.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 18,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.68, for a total value of $1,116,075.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,287.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,915 shares of company stock worth $5,401,638 in the last three months. 18.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Fortinet

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

