Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) PT Raised to $75.00

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.44% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on FTNT. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Fortinet from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fortinet in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Fortinet from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Fortinet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Fortinet from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.10.

Shares of Fortinet stock traded up $14.65 on Wednesday, reaching $70.46. 15,829,297 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,828,969. Fortinet has a one year low of $44.12 and a one year high of $73.91. The company has a market capitalization of $53.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.39, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.96 and a 200 day moving average of $63.62.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 2,235.48% and a net margin of 22.23%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Fortinet will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $1,386,590.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,847,018 shares in the company, valued at $608,626,179.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $1,386,590.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,847,018 shares in the company, valued at $608,626,179.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 24,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total value of $1,442,709.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,742,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,901,640,012.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,915 shares of company stock valued at $5,401,638 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vima LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Winthrop Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet in the first quarter worth $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fortinet by 135.6% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 377 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Fortinet in the second quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

