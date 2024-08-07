Fractyl Health (NASDAQ:GUTS) and DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Critical Review

Fractyl Health (NASDAQ:GUTS – Get Free Report) and DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Fractyl Health and DexCom’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fractyl Health $120,000.00 858.21 -$77.09 million N/A N/A DexCom $3.93 billion 7.61 $541.50 million $1.55 48.55

DexCom has higher revenue and earnings than Fractyl Health.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

97.8% of DexCom shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of DexCom shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Fractyl Health and DexCom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fractyl Health N/A N/A N/A DexCom 16.95% 31.41% 10.84%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Fractyl Health and DexCom, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fractyl Health 0 0 3 0 3.00 DexCom 0 6 11 1 2.72

Fractyl Health presently has a consensus price target of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 923.26%. DexCom has a consensus price target of $111.63, suggesting a potential upside of 48.34%. Given Fractyl Health’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Fractyl Health is more favorable than DexCom.

Summary

DexCom beats Fractyl Health on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fractyl Health



Fractyl Health, Inc., a metabolic therapeutics company, develops therapies for the treatment of type 2 diabetes (T2D) and obesity. The company develops Revita DMR System (Revita), an outpatient procedural therapy designed to durably modify duodenal dysfunction, a pathologic consequence of a high fat and high sugar diet, which can initiate T2D and obesity in humans. It also develops Rejuva, a novel adeno-associated virus delivered pancreatic gene therapy platform that is designed to enable long-term remission of T2D and obesity by durably altering metabolic hormone function in the pancreatic islet cells of patients. Fractyl Health, Inc. was formerly known as Fractyl Laboratories Inc. and changed its name to Fractyl Health, Inc. on June 09, 2021. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

About DexCom



DexCom, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions. It has also submitted FDA review for Dexcom Stelo for people with type 2 diabetes. The company has a collaboration and license agreement with Verily Life Sciences LLC and Verily Ireland Limited to develop blood-based or interstitial glucose monitoring products. It markets its products directly to endocrinologists, physicians, and diabetes educators. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

