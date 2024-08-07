Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc Decreases Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:BDEC)

Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc cut its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:BDEC – Free Report) by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,987 shares during the quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc owned 0.21% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 6,150 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $325,000. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter valued at $1,558,000. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 77.6% during the fourth quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 5,550 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December Stock Performance

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,108 shares. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.68. The company has a market capitalization of $152.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 0.75.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December (BDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BDEC was launched on Dec 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

