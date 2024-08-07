Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc Has $626,000 Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc grew its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,023 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 14,037.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,349,176 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $148,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339,633 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 2,778 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 24,030 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,645,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 35,888 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,950,000 after buying an additional 5,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,491 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $8,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ABT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Edward Jones lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.00.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of ABT stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.45. 5,634,144 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,055,617. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $89.67 and a twelve month high of $121.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.40 billion, a PE ratio of 34.10, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.72.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $10.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 68.54%.

Insider Activity

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Jr. Robert E. Funck sold 10,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.57, for a total value of $1,055,843.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 211,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,099,928.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Abbott Laboratories

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.