Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc Invests $202,000 in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN)

Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Madison Wealth Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter valued at $231,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Trading Up 0.9 %

PJAN traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.65. 28,650 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.21.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.