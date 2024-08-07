Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc Sells 416 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 24.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ROK. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the first quarter worth $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Security National Bank bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ROK traded up $2.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $250.77. 796,920 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 965,796. The business has a 50-day moving average of $265.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $275.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.11. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $242.81 and a 12-month high of $317.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.37.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.35. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 48.88%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total transaction of $171,412.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,204,309.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 659 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total transaction of $171,412.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,309.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 528 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.78, for a total value of $133,995.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,718 shares in the company, valued at $943,554.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,199 shares of company stock worth $572,750. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $256.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $312.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $322.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $294.17.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

