Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc Sells 516 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 516 shares during the period. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AGG. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vima LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.59 on Tuesday, hitting $99.66. The company had a trading volume of 10,945,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,175,032. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $91.58 and a 1 year high of $100.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.69 and a 200-day moving average of $97.25.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

