Frequency Electronics, Inc. Declares Dividend of $1.00 (NASDAQ:FEIM)

Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share by the communications equipment provider on Thursday, August 29th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th.

Frequency Electronics Stock Performance

Shares of FEIM stock opened at $13.63 on Wednesday. Frequency Electronics has a 52-week low of $6.35 and a 52-week high of $14.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.31 million, a P/E ratio of 40.09 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Frequency Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Frequency Electronics Company Profile

Frequency Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, development, and manufacturing of precision time and frequency control products and components for microwave integrated circuit applications. It operates through two segments, FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer. The FEI-NY segment offers precision time and frequency control products for communication satellites, terrestrial cellular telephone or other ground-based telecommunication stations; and other components and systems for the U.S.

