Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $235.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.99 million. Freshpet had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 0.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. Freshpet updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Freshpet Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ FRPT traded up $3.71 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $130.77. 117,169 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 608,583. The business’s fifty day moving average is $126.49 and its 200 day moving average is $113.78. Freshpet has a fifty-two week low of $54.60 and a fifty-two week high of $136.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 705.89 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FRPT shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Freshpet from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Freshpet from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Freshpet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Freshpet in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Freshpet from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Freshpet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.47.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.13, for a total transaction of $792,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,039 shares in the company, valued at $11,368,333.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

