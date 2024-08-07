FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:FSEP) Shares Sold by Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:FSEP – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Opes Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 17,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 8.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 36,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953 shares in the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September stock traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $43.10. The company had a trading volume of 23,727 shares. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.60. The stock has a market cap of $521.51 million, a P/E ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 0.70.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (FSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FSEP was launched on Sep 18, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

