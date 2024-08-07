Fulton Bank N.A. Boosts Stake in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,774 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RL. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 2.8% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Ralph Lauren by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 12,999 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,874,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Ralph Lauren by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 432 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP raised its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 5.4% during the first quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 2,450 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Ralph Lauren stock traded down $3.14 on Wednesday, reaching $161.81. The company had a trading volume of 743,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,341. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $176.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.30. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 52-week low of $108.60 and a 52-week high of $192.03.

Ralph Lauren Increases Dividend

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 9.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This is a boost from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.95%.

Insider Activity

In other Ralph Lauren news, COO Jane Nielsen sold 67,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.25, for a total value of $11,515,363.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 44,591 shares in the company, valued at $7,636,208.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on RL. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Ralph Lauren in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.42.

About Ralph Lauren

(Free Report)

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

