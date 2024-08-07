Fulton Bank N.A. Buys 2,060 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,628 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $1,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the second quarter valued at about $194,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 371.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 264 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 622.9% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 253 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 65.6% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 452 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

KKR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JMP Securities lifted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com downgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 target price (up from $125.00) on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total transaction of $218,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,133,123 shares in the company, valued at $413,501,375.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc purchased 1,956,182 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.56 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000,011.92. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 9,688,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,641,076.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total transaction of $218,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,133,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,501,375.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,554,644 shares of company stock valued at $1,725,355,039 over the last three months. 39.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KKR traded up $3.41 on Tuesday, reaching $109.64. 5,872,624 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,981,898. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.72 and a twelve month high of $128.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.58 and a 200-day moving average of $101.32. The company has a market capitalization of $97.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 5.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 15.70%.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

