Fulton Bank N.A. Buys 80 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 4.1% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 160,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,571,000 after purchasing an additional 6,275 shares during the last quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC now owns 8,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its position in Hubbell by 265.7% during the 4th quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 41,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,563,000 after purchasing an additional 29,959 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 4th quarter valued at $1,258,000. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell in the fourth quarter valued at about $636,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:HUBB traded down $3.67 on Tuesday, reaching $360.75. The company had a trading volume of 409,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,195. Hubbell Incorporated has a twelve month low of $248.37 and a twelve month high of $429.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $374.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $381.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.90.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 13.14%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 36.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 1,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.79, for a total transaction of $449,909.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,234 shares in the company, valued at $1,722,348.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 1,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.34, for a total value of $779,402.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,436 shares in the company, valued at $1,379,004.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 1,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.79, for a total transaction of $449,909.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,722,348.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,055 shares of company stock worth $1,232,139 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on HUBB. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Hubbell from $397.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $384.00 to $368.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Hubbell from $383.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hubbell presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $402.57.

Hubbell Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

