Fulton Bank N.A. Grows Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 50.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,978 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.'s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 800.0% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 72 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 370.0% in the 4th quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 94 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $4.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $439.53. The stock had a trading volume of 62,785,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,428,968. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $342.35 and a 1 year high of $503.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $474.70 and its 200-day moving average is $449.92.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a $0.7615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%.



PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

