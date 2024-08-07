Fulton Bank N.A. Grows Stake in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,083 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,254 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $1,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $199,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 120.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 69,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,996,000 after buying an additional 37,881 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 35,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,155,000 after acquiring an additional 8,408 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP boosted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,074,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at e.l.f. Beauty

In related news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 3,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.28, for a total transaction of $678,313.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,986 shares in the company, valued at $14,489,342.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 3,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.28, for a total transaction of $678,313.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 71,986 shares in the company, valued at $14,489,342.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Catherine Hartnett sold 9,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total transaction of $1,814,087.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,402,229.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,842 shares of company stock worth $18,168,973 over the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock traded up $8.09 on Tuesday, hitting $183.74. 1,569,702 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,582,018. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.47 and a 52-week high of $221.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.77, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $191.38 and its 200 day moving average is $181.98.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $321.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.47 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 26.64%. Equities analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on ELF. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Baird R W raised e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ELF

About e.l.f. Beauty

(Free Report)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.