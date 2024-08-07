Fulton Bank N.A. Has $1.84 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Fulton Bank N.A. lessened its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EEM. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,625.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 565,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,731,000 after buying an additional 550,140 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 72,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 6,246 shares during the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 6,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $483,000. Finally, Sabal Trust CO bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

EEM stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.64. The company had a trading volume of 32,476,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,380,814. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $36.38 and a 1-year high of $44.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.46.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.