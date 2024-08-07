Fulton Bank N.A. Has $249,000 Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Fulton Bank N.A. lowered its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 17.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in ASML were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ASML in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ASML shares. Susquehanna increased their price target on ASML from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI started coverage on ASML in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays upgraded ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on ASML from $1,172.00 to $1,202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,147.80.

ASML Stock Performance

ASML stock traded up $22.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $843.01. 1,994,272 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,235,062. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.49. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $563.99 and a 12 month high of $1,110.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $994.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $952.54.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 49.93% and a net margin of 26.50%. ASML’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.37 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.8732 per share. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $7.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 29th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is 28.50%.

ASML Company Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.