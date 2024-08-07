Fulton Bank N.A. Has $348,000 Stake in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Free Report) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,376 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Community Bank System by 900.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Community Bank System by 40.7% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,695 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Community Bank System by 37,162.5% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,981 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 2,973 shares during the period. Invesco LLC acquired a new position in Community Bank System in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Community Bank System in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 73.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Community Bank System alerts:

Community Bank System Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:CBU traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $57.45. The stock had a trading volume of 217,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,464. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.25 and its 200-day moving average is $47.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. Community Bank System, Inc. has a one year low of $35.38 and a one year high of $63.95. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.65.

Community Bank System Increases Dividend

Community Bank System ( NYSE:CBU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $183.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.05 million. Community Bank System had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This is a boost from Community Bank System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.86%.

Insider Transactions at Community Bank System

In other news, CEO Dimitar Karaivanov bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.52 per share, with a total value of $43,520.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,653 shares in the company, valued at $855,298.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James lowered shares of Community Bank System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Community Bank System

Community Bank System Company Profile

(Free Report)

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, institutional, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as interest and noninterest -bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bank System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bank System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.