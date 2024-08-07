Fulton Bank N.A. Has $441,000 Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Fulton Bank N.A. lowered its stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RJF. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 32,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,066,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Raymond James by 33.1% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Raymond James by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC raised its holdings in Raymond James by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 33,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,347,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 33,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,249,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Raymond James

In other news, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 17,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,996,745.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,586 shares in the company, valued at $8,692,390. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Raymond James from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Raymond James in a report on Monday, July 8th. UBS Group cut their price target on Raymond James from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Raymond James from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raymond James presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.89.

Raymond James Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE:RJF traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $107.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 423,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,148,705. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.01. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $91.67 and a 12 month high of $131.19. The company has a market capitalization of $22.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.02.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.08. Raymond James had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Raymond James will post 9.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.77%.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

