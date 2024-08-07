Fulton Bank N.A. Has $461,000 Position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,257 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Natera were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Natera by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 720,160 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,111,000 after buying an additional 159,993 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Natera by 1,043.3% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 90,423 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,664,000 after acquiring an additional 82,514 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Natera by 101.2% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 145,996 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,058,000 after purchasing an additional 73,419 shares in the last quarter. Thematics Asset Management lifted its stake in Natera by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 90,232 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestline Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Natera by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 65,070 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after purchasing an additional 8,997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Natera from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Natera from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Natera from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Natera from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Natera from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Natera has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.27.

In related news, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.59, for a total transaction of $3,137,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 204,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,388,132.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 6,779 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.08, for a total value of $725,895.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,499,348.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.59, for a total transaction of $3,137,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 204,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,388,132.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,387 shares of company stock worth $12,684,836. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

NTRA traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.95. 508,555 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,375,504. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.51. Natera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.90 and a 1-year high of $117.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.35 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.16. Natera had a negative return on equity of 49.72% and a negative net margin of 30.24%. The company had revenue of $367.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.23) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

