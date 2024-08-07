Fulton Bank N.A. Increases Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,508 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Accordant Advisory Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Becton Dickinson and Company alerts:

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE BDX traded down $1.13 on Wednesday, hitting $234.38. The stock had a trading volume of 360,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,452,615. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $233.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $218.75 and a 52-week high of $284.48. The stock has a market cap of $67.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.42.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.19. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.70%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.31, for a total transaction of $71,793.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,876.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Roland Goette sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.73, for a total transaction of $781,209.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,676,942.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.31, for a total transaction of $71,793.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,876.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,634,112 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BDX shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $274.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Becton, Dickinson and Company

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.